Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Kentwood crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police say a person is hospitalized after a crash on Division Avenue.

Around 5:30 on Tuesday afternoon, police say a motorcycle and truck crashed in the 5300 block of S Division Avenue, near 52nd Street.

The person riding the motorcycle was seriously injured, police say.

On scene, the Kentwood Fire Department and AMR Ambulance provided emergency care before the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the truck was not hurt and did stay on scene to speak with officers.

At this time, police are still looking into the causes of the crash, and details are limited.

