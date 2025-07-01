Motorcyclist found dead a day after crashing into a deer in northern Kent County

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was found dead in a clump of thick grass nearly a day after it's believed he hit a deer on a road in northern Kent County.

A drain commission worker inspecting drains along 21 Mile Road near Keller Avenue made the discovery on Monday, June 30 around 2 p.m. The motorcycle and driver were both resting in thick grass off the road. Neither was visible from the road and it appeared the crash went unnoticed.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office believes the motorcyclist was headed east on 21 Mile Road in the afternoon or evening of Sunday, June 29 when he hit a deer.

The 26-year-old man from Sand Lake was wearing a helmet and protective jacket. The crash remains under investigation.

