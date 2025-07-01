Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Motorcyclist found dead a day after crashing into a deer in northern Kent County

Kent County Sheriffs Office.png
WXMI/Matt Witkos
A Kent County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits parked at a crime scene.
Kent County Sheriffs Office.png
Posted
and last updated

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was found dead in a clump of thick grass nearly a day after it's believed he hit a deer on a road in northern Kent County.

A drain commission worker inspecting drains along 21 Mile Road near Keller Avenue made the discovery on Monday, June 30 around 2 p.m. The motorcycle and driver were both resting in thick grass off the road. Neither was visible from the road and it appeared the crash went unnoticed.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office believes the motorcyclist was headed east on 21 Mile Road in the afternoon or evening of Sunday, June 29 when he hit a deer.

The 26-year-old man from Sand Lake was wearing a helmet and protective jacket. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise