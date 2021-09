KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a road sign.

Michigan State Police report that one 43-year-old-male was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson eastbound on 17 Mile Rd. before running off the roadway into a road sign.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene authorities report.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411.