Motorcycle rider dies after crash at 52nd & Division in Wyoming

Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 01, 2023
WYOMING, Mich. — A motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV early Saturday morning.

At 2:05 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a motorcycle at South Division Avenue and 52nd Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the motorcycle rider — a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids — suffering from serious injuries.

After being treated at the scene, the rider was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

The SUV driver remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

The investigation showed that alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Public Safety Accident Investigation and Forensic Services Units. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Wyoming Police by calling (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or 1-866-774-2345, or at www.silentobserver.orgon the Web.

