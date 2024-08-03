Watch Now
Morning crash on Flat River Drive in Kent County kills teen

Kent County Sheriff's Office
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager died when his pickup truck struck a tree Saturday morning.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Flat River Drive near Vergennes Avenue in Vergennes Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that an 18-year-old male from Saranac was driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup on Flat River Drive when the truck left the roadway and hit a tree.

The teen was the only occupant and was killed in the crash.

Rockford Ambulance and the Lowell Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

