More than 1,000 books donated to Kent District Library's Cascade Twp. Branch

Credit: Michigan First Credit Union
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 29, 2021
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A branch of the Kent District Library recently received a donation of more than 1,000 books.

The donation came from Michigan First Credit Union’s First for Good community giving initiative.

Michigan First Credit Union says First for Good set up boxes at its 28 branches to collect new and gently used books to donate to the Cascade Township Branch of the Kent District Library.

The book drive ran from March 1-19 and ended up collecting more than 1,000 books for the library.

“This book drive gave us the unique opportunity to assist members who have been unable to donate books because of COVID-19 restrictions while also aiding local libraries that are looking to add to their book collection,” said Michigan First Credit Union President/CEO Michael Poulos. “The outpouring of support from our members was truly incredible. The book drive lasted less than 20 days, but in that time we received more donations than we could have ever imagined. Our members should be proud, knowing that their kindness will go a long way toward helping libraries in the community.”

