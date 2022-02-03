More details released on Rockford Police Officer charged with making false report

ROCKFORD, Mich. — More details about the former Rockford Police Officer charged with making a false police report have been released.

Fox 17 obtained that report through a "freedom of information act" request, in it Aaron Sawyer claims his patrol SUV was hit at the intersection of Scribner and Leonard in Grand Rapids.

Sawyer reported the crash happened on December 9th at 6:30 a.m.

But after reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses GRPD ruled, quote: "The camera footage refutes sawyer's report of a crash at this location and time. The damage to the ford explorer clearly occurred elsewhere."

Elsewhere appears to be Ottawa County.

Sawyer is charged there in connection with a hit and run that happened the same day as the alleged false report.

Investigators say this one just after midnight on December 9th at the intersection of Baldwin and 28th avenues in Georgetown Township.

No one was hurt but damage to the SUV cost $22,651.78.

Chief of Police for the Rockford Department of Public Safety Dave Robinson reports that Sawyer was indefinitely placed on administrative leave Dec. 9, 2021.

On Dec. 17, 2021, Sawyer submitted his resignation which took effect Dec. 26, 2021.