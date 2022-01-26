Former Rockford police officer accused of filing a false police report pleads not guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Rockford public safety officer charged in connection with an Ottawa County crash has waived his arraignment hearing and entered a plea of not guilty.

Court records show Aaron Sawyer was charged with making a false report to police on December 9, 2021, the same day as the crash in Ottawa County.

That charge has been filed in Grand Rapids District Court. He was first charged in Ottawa County for failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Both crimes are misdemeanors.

The incident occurred on Baldwin Street near 28th Avenue in Jenison in Ottawa County.

No one was hurt.

At the time of the crash, Sawyer was a police lieutenant in Rockford.

He was placed on administrative leave shortly after the crash and later resigned.