Missing Allegan Co. teen endangered, last seen in Grand Rapids Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Grand Rapids Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Allegan County resident Annabel Pratt was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest Hills Avenue.

We’re told she was wearing a plaid black-and-blue shirt, black boots and black leggings.

The sheriff’s office says Annabel is not familiar with the area and is believed to be endangered.

Those with information in connection to her whereabouts are asked to call deputies by dialing 911.

