Missing 85-year-old Wyoming man found

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials have found a person who had gone missing in Wyoming on Friday.

85-year-old Lawrence Floyd Hilton had been missing since 2 p.m. on Friday until he was found before 6 p.m., according to the city of Wyoming.

City officials say Lawrence was last seen driving away from his home in a light-blue 2001 Ford Ranger.

Lawrence was reportedly spotted at 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Lawrence was described as a white man at 5’10” tall, weighing 145 pounds, has short white or gray hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a Cabela’s baseball cap, sweatshirt or hoodie, glasses and blue jeans.

