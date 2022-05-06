Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Missing 85-year-old Wyoming man found

Lawrence Floyd Hilton.png
City of Wyoming
Lawrence Floyd Hilton.png
Posted at 5:30 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 17:57:29-04

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials have found a person who had gone missing in Wyoming on Friday.

85-year-old Lawrence Floyd Hilton had been missing since 2 p.m. on Friday until he was found before 6 p.m., according to the city of Wyoming.

City officials say Lawrence was last seen driving away from his home in a light-blue 2001 Ford Ranger.

Lawrence was reportedly spotted at 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Lawrence was described as a white man at 5’10” tall, weighing 145 pounds, has short white or gray hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a Cabela’s baseball cap, sweatshirt or hoodie, glasses and blue jeans.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News