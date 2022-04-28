Minor injuries reported after pickup truck crash lands on top of Consumers Energy truck

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Deputies say two people suffered minor injuries after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, sending the truck into the air where it then landed on top of a Consumers Energy bucket truck.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday at the intersection of 18 Mile and Myers Lake roads around 1 p.m.

FOX 17

According to deputies, a car heading southbound on 18 Mile failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. Deputies say that sent the pickup truck into the air. The truck landed upside down on a Consumers Energy bucket truck. Two Consumers Energy workers were in the bucket at the time moving wires from an old pole to a new one. Deputies say the workers were not hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck and car suffered minor injuries.

