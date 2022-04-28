Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Minor injuries reported after pickup truck crash lands on top of Consumers Energy truck

kent county consumers bucket truck crash 1.jpg
FOX 17
kent county consumers bucket truck crash 1.jpg
kent county consumers bucket truck crash 2.jpg
kent county consumers bucket truck crash 3.jpg
kent county consumers bucket truck crash 4.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:28:11-04

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Deputies say two people suffered minor injuries after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, sending the truck into the air where it then landed on top of a Consumers Energy bucket truck.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday at the intersection of 18 Mile and Myers Lake roads around 1 p.m.

kent county consumers bucket truck crash 2.jpg

According to deputies, a car heading southbound on 18 Mile failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. Deputies say that sent the pickup truck into the air. The truck landed upside down on a Consumers Energy bucket truck. Two Consumers Energy workers were in the bucket at the time moving wires from an old pole to a new one. Deputies say the workers were not hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck and car suffered minor injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News