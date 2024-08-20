Millage would help Rockford library expand use and accessibility

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is looking to expand its library for the first time in 35 years.

That puts a millage proposal on the ballot this November costing the average Rockford homeowner about $115 annually— or about $2.21/week— and will help them reach the $11.7M needed to complete the project.

Krause Memorial Library - Kent District Library

According to the city, the Krause Memorial Branch of the Kent District Library is the busiest library per square foot in the KDL system, and the current space is not large enough to meet the community’s needs.

The expansion will more than double the size of the building.

On top of reading areas both inside and out, it will add 6 study rooms, a large quiet reading room, a large community room, teen area, and space for senior activities— plus, it will double the space for the children’s room.

It will also create a new drive-up book return and improve accessibility to meet current ADA standards.

Along with the millage, the project will draw funds from donations and fundraising as well as grants from the county and state.

It’s taken 3 years, but Rockford has been able to secure $2 million through an ongoing regional fundraising effort, $1 million from the State of Michigan, another $2 million in grant funds from Kent County, and have made funding requests with a few other sources that are pending at the moment.

There are stipulations, though— to get the grant from Kent County, the project must be done by the end of 2026, adding to the urgency of the millage.

About 50% of Rockford households have a library card, giving them access to the Krause Memorial Branch.

The millage is expected to generate $335K in the first year.

Election day is November 5th – You can learn more about the project here!