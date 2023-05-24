Midwest Tech Project to connect ex-offenders in Kent County to tech jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Juvenile Detention Center is joining forces with the Midwest Tech Project to offer ex-offenders paths into the tech industry.

Tech X is geared toward training and connecting those in the juvenile detention system with the technology sector before they re-enter the job market, according to Midwest Tech.

“Most crime and mistakes that young people make are a result of a lack of opportunity or resources,” says Midwest Tech Co-Founder Jonathan Jelks. “The way to address these societal ills is by directly connecting youth with opportunities in high-growth industries and helping them to navigate an educational path, which will allow them to participate in the economy.”

We’re told the program is held on the first Friday of each month, during which tech companies and speakers interact with participants and introduce them to multiple tech environments.

The program runs through December.

“We feel it’s absolutely essential for these young people to have the same exposure and access as other students at such a pivotal time in their journey,” says Midwest Tech Co-Founder Alvin Hills IV. “Our program focuses on exposing people of color and women to career pathways in tech, and this is our opportunity to implement tech equity in West Michigan.”

Those seeking additional information are asked to reach out to Midwest Tech by emailing themidwesttechproject@gmail.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube