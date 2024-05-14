Michigan State Police Trooper found dead at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A state police trooper who served several areas of West Michigan died unexpectedly at home over the weekend.

Michigan State Police says Sgt. Matt Rogers was found unresponsive in his house on Sunday. He was 50 years old.

Sgt. Rogers spent time working out of the former Rockford Post along with the new Grand Rapids Post. He also was stationed in Wayland. At the time of his death he was a pilot with the Aviation Unit.

In a post about his passing, Michigan State Police called Sgt. Rogers "a loving father, devoted friend, mentor, and dutiful community servant."

Sgt. Rogers spoke with FOX 17 back in 2017 as part of a story on illegal marijuana grows.

Aerial searches for marijuana

Pederson Funeral Home in Rockford is handling Sgt. Rogers' memorial services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube