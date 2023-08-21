Michigan Lottery seeks Lotto 47 jackpot winner, ticket purchased in Kentwood

LANSING, Mich. — Check your lottery tickets; it could be a winner!

The Michigan Lottery says one lucky winner matched all numbers drawn Saturday, Aug. 19 for the Lotto 47. The jackpot is worth $8.75 million.

Those numbers were 07-16-18-27-39-40.

We’re told it’s the third time someone won the Lotto 47 jackpot so far this year.

The winning ticket was purchased at Paris Spirits and Wine in Kentwood, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The winner is instructed to schedule an appointment with lottery officials by calling 844-887-6836 (option 2) before one year has passed since the drawing.

