Michigan International Auto Show drives into DeVos Place for the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan International Auto Show is driving into DeVos Place this weekend for the public to visit their "next new car" with vehicles from over 25 manufacturers including trucks, SUV's, crossovers, electrics, hybrids and performance vehicles.

Attendees can sit inside the vehicles to see how they feel when it comes to leg room, interior height, dash design and storage. You can also learn about the latest trends in technology, "safety" amenities, eco-friendly options and other features.

Michigan-based Gentex Corporation is returning as the presenting sponsor of the 25th Annual Michigan International Auto Show. In its feature space in the Grand Gallery, Gentex will unveil its latest build – a massive, heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Box (2LT) paired with a companion 2021 Vorsheer OXC (Extreme Overland Camper).

A new feature this year at the show is Electric Avenue. If you are curious about electric and hybrid vehicles, you can head to Hall C and check out the Audi Q4, Maserati Grecale Hybrid, Ford Mach E, Subaru Solterra, Jeep Wrangler 4XE Hybrid, Dodge Hornet and Meijer Freightliner eCascadia semi. Three vehicles from the Gilmore Car Museum will also be featured in this area including the 1903 Columbia Electric, 1980 Comuta-Car and 1999 Ford Ranger EV. Other electric models will be on display in the respective brand sections – including the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford Lightening and Ford Mustang Mach E GT, and four BMWs (i760e, i4 40e, ix 50e and 333xe) – the largest number of electrics from on brand on display.

Consumer's Energy will also be on site educating people on what they need to know about preparing their homes for electric vehicles and charging stations.

An auto show tradition will also return through the Gilmore Car Museum, with a special selection of vehicles highlighting the museum’s upcoming Supercars Then & Now exhibit including a 1917 Mercer, 1935 Duesenberg, 1984 Ferrari and 2004 Ford GT Prototype, as well as two muscle cars (1967 Pontiac GTO and 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1) and a 1915 Ford Model T Touring Car which will be set up for photo ops. You can find this display at the river end of the Grand Gallery. You’ll also find three electric cars in the Electric Avenue display inside Hall C.

Exotic vehicle displays are also back. It's believed to be the largest showing of specialty/exotics that has ever been assembled for the auto show, and possibly the largest such indoor display in Grand Rapids history. The modest market valuation of the 13 cars is over $14.1 million (making the average cost per vehicle $315,000).

Michigan Auto Salon will be set up in the Grand Gallery meeting rooms and featuring six exotic cars including the Mclaren 720S, Mclaren 675LT, Mclaren 650S, Maserati MC20, Ferrari 599 and Ferrari 488.



will showcase a project Vouno’ Carbon Fiber Widebody C8 Chassis #1 and #2, Custom Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Custom Aston Martin Vantage GTS. Cars & Coffee Grand Rapids will display a Porsche GT3RS, 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series and 23’ Custom Corvette Z51.

Also a new feature this year is the 'Arrive Alive Driving Simulator. You can try the impaired driving simulator and experience drunk, drugged, or distracted driving. Participants will get into an actual vehicle (with battery disabled and car immobilized) and put on a virtual reality headset. Sensors are connected to the vehicle’s gas/brake pedals and steering wheel, enabling you to experience drugged driving without real-life consequences. Upon exiting the vehicle, you will receive a mock citation detailing the ramifications of your simulation. An external LED monitor is set up near the vehicle, showing what the driver is experiencing in their simulation in real-time. It is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Also in the first responder area:



Check out the vehicles and meet first responders from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan Army National Guard, Life EMS, Kentwood Police Department and J’s Towing, along with members of the West Grand Neighborhood Organization.

As a Salute to First Responders, we will be offering FREE admission to all active EMS, Fire, Police, Public Safety, Coast Guard and also active Military and retired Veterans who can show valid I.D., badge or other verification at Will Call on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3.

The 'Subaru Loves Pets' initiative returns to show the ongoing commitment to help all pets find their perfect, loving home. Subaru stands by this commitment through a scale of actions; from supporting local pet-adoption efforts to being the ASPCA’s largest corporate donor. Subaru is proud to have donated over $30 million to support the adoption, rescue, transport and health of more than 250,000 animals. Auto show attendees are encouraged to visit the Subaru display and consider adopting a pet. Those not looking to adopt today are invited to make a donation to help pets in the community. All donations and proceeds to the exhibit will go directly to the animals in our partner shelters.

Auto show attendees will also find opportunities to purchase after-market additions. These include:



Gas Pedal Customs : A 1983 Jeep CJ-7 transformed into a modern day 4x4 beast (with a 6.4L Hemi, Holley aluminum intake, steel valve covers and 5-speed autotransmission), a Hellcat-swapped Jeep Wrangler with a 707hp 6.2L Hellcat motor, and a 1992 Jeep Wrangler JY customized on a ’71 GMC Jimmy chassis which will make its debut at the show.

: A 1983 Jeep CJ-7 transformed into a modern day 4x4 beast (with a 6.4L Hemi, Holley aluminum intake, steel valve covers and 5-speed autotransmission), a Hellcat-swapped Jeep Wrangler with a 707hp 6.2L Hellcat motor, and a 1992 Jeep Wrangler JY customized on a ’71 GMC Jimmy chassis which will make its debut at the show. Auto Image: Specializing in sunroof installation and custom leather upholstery, with over 80 years of installation combined experience will be there. You can stop by their display and check out 10 unique vehicles including the 2023 Chevy Silverado “Great Lakes Edition”, 2022 Black F-150 Pure Michigan Edition, 2023 White Bronco Outer Banks “Relentless”, 2022 Jeep Gladiator “Sidewinder” Overland, 2022 Lincoln Aviator “White Label” and more.

The event is family friendly too. Returning this year is the Kids Ride-n-Drive where kids can get into the drivers seat featuring Ferrari, Aston Martin, BMW, Land Rover and Mustang on a closed indoor driving course in the back of Hall B.

Also in the back of Hall B, attendees can take a shot at guessing the year, make and model of a pile of metal that was once a car before being compacted by Padnos. The winner receives $1,000.

Tickets can be purchased online with no fees. Costs are $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-14 and kids under five are free.

The 25th Annual Michigan International Auto Show is presented by Gentex and hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association. It is one of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1945, ShowSpan – a John D. Loeks / Studio C Company – has grown to be one of the largest producers of consumer shows in the Midwest.