Metro Health - University of Michigan Health farmers market opens Thursday

WYOMING, Mich. — The Metro Health – University of Michigan Health Farmer’s Market is set to open for the season this Thursday.

Thirty-four vendors will be onsite at Metro Health’s Wyoming campus selling produce and food products, including baked goods and cheeses, according to a news release Monday.

Artisan vendors will be selling homemade items like clothing and wooden toys.

“We are taking all of the precautions to keep our vendors and shoppers safe and look forward to another great season at the market,” said Michelle Rademacher, head of community outreach for Metro Health – University of Michigan Health.

Vendors will be safely spaced apart to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and organizers say there will be clearly marked signage as reminder to shoppers to sanitize their hands.

Customers are encouraged to let vendors handle touching all products.

Though the market is in an open-air environment, vendors will still be expected to wear masks and customers are highly encouraged to do the same.

On average, the farmers market sees up to 1,300 people daily during the peak season.

The market opens May 13 and runs each Thursday through early October.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.