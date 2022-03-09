Competency exam ordered for Wyoming Meijer stabbing suspect

WYOMING, Mich. — A judge has ordered a competency exam for the man accused of stabbing two people at a Meijer store in Wyoming.

The double stabbing happened last month at the Meijer store on 54th Avenue and Clyde Park.

Court documents state that 57-year-old James Ivy walked into the store and stabbed two people. A 74-year-old and a 19-year-old were both injured in the stabbing. The 74-year-old suffered a punctured lung and the 19-year-old sustained injuries in the back and forearm.

Wednesday at a probable cause conference, a judge ordered Ivy to undergo a competency exam to determine if he understands the charges against him.

Ivy is facing the following charges:



Two counts of assault with intent to murder.

One count for illegally carrying a dangerous weapon.

One count for being a habitual offender (fourth offense).

