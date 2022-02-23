Court documents name suspect in Wyoming double stabbing case

WYOMING, Mich. — Fox 17 has learned more details regarding Monday night’s stabbing at the Meijer on 54th Avenue and Clyde Park in Wyoming.

Court documents state that the suspect is 57-year-old James Edward Ivy. They state that he walked into the store and stabbed two people: a 19-year-old man in the forearm and back, and a 74-year-old man, who was also stabbed in the back, which punctured his lung.

Both were transported to the hospital. The 19-year-old was treated and discharged later to recover at home. The 74-year-old remains hospitalized.

That night Ivy walked out of the store and was at large until Tuesday around 6 a.m. GR police found him on LaGrave Avenue and Cherry Street, seven miles away from the Meijer.

The documents also stated that he admitted to stabbing both men and that he took knives from his daughter’s house with the intent to hurt someone. Police also found three knives on him when they took him into custody and he was wearing the same clothes from Monday.

Police also mentioned to Fox 17 on Tuesday that mental health may be a factor in the case.

Fox 17 reached out to Network180 who said there are some things people should keep in mind:

Mental illness doesn’t equate to violence. In fact, people experiencing mental health issues are more likely to be the victims of violent crimes.

When encountering someone who is experiencing a crisis in the community, it is best to ensure your own safety and the safety of others and then call for help. If a person appears to be in physical danger or is endangering others, call 911. Network180’s Mobile Crisis Response team is also available to respond to people who appear to be experiencing a mental health crisis in the community. They can be reached at (616) 333-1000 and operate 9:00a – 12a M-F, 11a-9p Sat-Sun and 10a-6p on weekends.

The Grand Rapids Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) is also available to help. Network180 social workers and peer/recovery support work with GR City police and fire to help unsheltered individuals get connected to services, including mental health services. HOT contact information: 616-456-4240 or grhot@grcity.us



According to state records, Ivy was convicted of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct back in 1991 and faced an assault charge in 1987.

Ivy is expected to be arraigned around Thursday morning. He is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, among others.