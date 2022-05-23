Meijer, other stores' customers frustrated after duplicate charges on bank statements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Check your bank statements if you went shopping over the weekend.

Retailers including Meijer, Lowe's, Costco and even Starbucks are getting complaints of charging people's cards multiple times.

Many people saying they ended up swiping their cards multiple times after failed attempts, but later noticed duplicate charges.

READ: Check your cards! Local Meijer customers complain of extra charges

A Big Rapids man said he was charged three times for a vacuum, totaling more than $1,000.

"The one time I spend that amount of money, it gets charged three times," said Tyler Long, who was charged several times after visiting Meijer over the weekend.

Long is one of many consumers complaining of being charged multiple times. He said he purchased a vacuum that cost just under $400.

"It took like, a couple of minutes for it to like process, and then it said 'card declined', and then they said, ‘you’ve got to run it in credit’, and then when we ran in credit, took just as long, and then I just checked my bank account just to be safe, and I saw it charged it twice right away," said Long.

He said he was also charged a third time the following day.

Barb Tindall also had a similar experience. She said she was charged twice, totaling around $180.

"Saturday night, I checked it, and I saw that there was the charge for the 84-something, and then I checked it Sunday, and then on Sunday, they charged me another 84, whatever it was, so they did one on Saturday and one on Sunday," said Barb Tindall, who was also charged twice after visiting Meijer over the weekend.

Fox 17 reached out to Meijer for comment multiple times over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement on Monday.

During the weekend we had sporadic issues with credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time and in some cases more than one charge for the same amount. Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected. In most cases the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem. - Meijer Spokesperson

Fox 17 followed up with them for additional questions, including if they notified their employees and/or customers in their stores. No response was received.

Customers told Fox 17 they are frustrated and have been contacting both Meijer and their banks.

"There's nothing. Nothing. I'm not receiving any feedback from them, and it's frustrating," said Tindall.

Visa and Mastercard told Fox 17 their networks were operating normally over the weekend.

Chase Bank also released a statement upon request.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience this caused our merchant clients and their customers. As of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, card processing was restored. We are working on reversals of any duplicate transactions.



- Chase Bank Spokesperson

"It has only been a few days, so I'm just going to let things settle down a little bit, you know, and hopefully it will be settled," said Long.

"I'm going to try and be patient about it. I just feel bad for families that were overdrawn. I mean, you know, it's it's hard times right now," said Tindall.

A Starbucks spokesperson also released a statement following reports of duplicate charges.

On May 21 for a short period of time, Starbucks customers who used a credit or debit card for their purchases may have been declined. We resolved the error, and customers will not be erroneously charged. We apologize for the inconvenience. If customers need additional support, we encourage them to contact our customer care team at (800) 782-7282 or via email.



- Starbucks Spokesperson

Fox 17 also reached out to Costco and Lowe's for comment but did not hear back.

It is still unclear how many people were affected and how large the region affected was.