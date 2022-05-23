Check your cards! Local Meijer customers complain of extra charges

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Problems with credit and debit cards caused problems across West Michigan.

Multiple customers posted on social media about their experiences. FOX 17 reached out to Meijer to get further comment and are waiting to hear back.

The same story happened on the east side of the state.

“It was very frustrating,” says Kelly Smith who spent nearly four hours at a Meijer store in Roseville on Saturday.

Smith says the lines were ridiculously long, but they stuck it out.

“We finally got to one line and got to the register and they said the cards was down,” says Smith.

However, she still attempted to swipe her electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, and after three attempts.

“They said we’ll use your debit card if you have it just don’t put your pin number in,” says Smith.

After two failed swipes the third time was the charm. Later in the day she tried to use the card at a different store, and that's when she discovered her card was triple charged.

Customers at Meijer locations across Michigan have had similar complaints.

7 Action News called the customer service line and heard an automatic message stating... “We are aware of current issues affecting some customers that could result in multiple charges”

The automated voice message also instructs customers to alert their banks if the additional charges remain on their report.

Smith says it will take 2-3 days before her money is refunded, a headache she feels could have been avoided.

“I felt like if you knew your card system was down, why you don’t say accept cash only?” says Smith.

FOX 17 contributed to this report.