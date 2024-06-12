MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC: What you need to know if you're planning on attending

BELMONT, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will get underway Thursday for its 10th year at Blythefield County Club in Belmont.

The tournament is once again being held during Father's Day weekend, June 13-16, and features the best female golfers in the world including last year's winner Leona Maguire.

144 of the top-ranked players in women's golf will compete for a $3 million purse. Top names include Minjee Lee, Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitikul and Lilia Vu, as well as past winners Jennifer Kupcho, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Sei Young Kim and Lexi Thompson.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is part of the Race to the CME Globe, a season-long competition in which LPGA members accumulate points in LPGA tournaments, to gain entry into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The top 72 players compete. It is also one of two events left to qualify for the upcoming Olympic games.

It's an opportunity for West Michigan families and visitors to experience professional golf first hand while also supporting a good cause, Simply Give. It's a hunger relief program that supports local food pantries across the Midwest. The previous nine tournaments have generated more than $10 million to feed families across the Midwest through the retailer's "Simply Give" program.

The tournament officially begins on Thursday, June 13.

SCHEDULE



Monday, June 10 - Practice Rounds Qualifier ( course closed to public )

- Practice Rounds Qualifier ( ) Tuesday, June 11 - Practice Rounds ( course closed to public )

- Practice Rounds ( ) Wednesday, June 12 - Official Pro-Am ( course closed to public )

- Official Pro-Am ( ) Thursday, June 13 - Round One (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

- Round One (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday, June 14 - Round Two (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

- Round Two (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Saturday, June 15 - Round Three (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

- Round Three (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Sunday, June 16 - Final Round (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Tickets remain as low as $10 per day and free for children, 17 and under, with a ticketed adult. On Sunday, June 16, fathers will be granted free general admission to the course. Military personnel (active, retired, reserve, veteran) and a plus one will also be granted free general admission all four days of tournament play with proper identification. Click here to purchase your tickets.

In addition to the general admission tickets at $10 per day, tournament-long tickets (valid Thursday through Sunday) cost $25 per person.

"Since 2014, we've remained committed to keeping our general admission tickets affordable so families can come out and enjoy themselves," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're grateful for the community's continued support and we invite everyone to join us, especially this year as we celebrate 10 years of feeding hungry families through the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program."

CONCESSIONS

Concessions are located throughout the course and sell various food and beverage items, all for $4 or less. Discovery Land will also return as a free destination for children and families.

"At Meijer, our owned brands and local vendor partnerships are something we continue to prioritize in our stores so being able to bring that wide, yet unique selection of items and flavors to the Meijer LPGA Classic is a wonderful opportunity for our guests," said Brian Williams, Research and Development Chef at Meijer. "We're excited to curate an all-new menu for the tournament's 10th anniversary."

PARKING

Free parking will be available at Rockford High School with a complimentary shuttle available to take spectators to and from the tournament. Shuttles will run continuously from 15 minutes before the first tee time until 30 minutes after play has ended. Accessible parking for guests with disabilities and special needs will also be provided at Rockford High School.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit their website.