Meijer Gardens set to welcome butterflies back in March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sure sign that Spring is coming closer will return to West Michigan in less than a month.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced the annual Butterflies are Blooming exhibition will open for its 30th year on March 1. Considered the largest temporary display of tropical butterflies in the United States, thousands of fluttering wings will fill the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory for two months.

More than 60 species of butterflies and moths from Africa, Asia, plus Central & South America will call West Michigan home.

"Butterflies at Meijer Gardens have always been a cherished part of spring in West Michigan, and this year’s 30th annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition promises to be more engaging than ever,” said Steve LaWarre, Senior Vice President at Meijer Gardens. “This year we are expanding butterfly-themed elements beyond the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, creating opportunities for discovery both inside and out. We are thrilled to celebrate three decades of connecting our guests with the wonder and beauty of tropical butterflies in exciting new ways."

To celebrate the 30th year of butterflies, Meijer Gardens is also planning other special programming. That includes a ballet performance by the Grand Rapid Ballet Junior Company, butterfly exploration stations, and guest speakers who will give visitors more information about the colorful flying insects.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Members of the Grand Rapid Ballet Junior Company perform Who Am I? A Butterfly Ballet at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

The Butterflies are Blooming exhibition is included with admission to Meijer Gardens.

Butterflies return to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (8a)

