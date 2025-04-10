Meijer Gardens announces biggest concert series ever

The 2025 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens will feature the biggest line-up of artists the series has ever presented, marking the Gardens' 30th year of opeation. There will be 34 shows from May 30 to September 14.

Tickets go on sale for members at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 19. Ticket sales for the general public begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

Tickets will only be sold through the web site AXS.com/MeijerGardens, and ticket buyers are encouraged to set up an account at AXS.com ahead of time. The AXS Mobile ID app allows guests to use their phones as their tickets.

A members-only presale — with a limit of six tickets per show — runs from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 19, through 5 p.m. Friday, April 25. A $5 fee per ticket and 3% credit card fee per order is added, but members save $5 per ticket during the presale.

On sales to the general public, a $10 fee per ticket and 3% credit card fee per order is added.

Gate and show start times will vary, and all concerts will be rain or shine:

The Head and the Heart with Futurebirds, Anna Graves, May 30

Chaka Khan, June 4:

I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan), June 8

Taj Mahal + Keb’ Mo’: Room on the Porch Tour with Abraham Alexander, June 12

Rick Springfield: I Want My 80s Tour with John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young, June 15

Diana Krall, June 16

The Revivalists, June 18

Gary Clark, Jr. with Lamont Landers, June 22

An Evening with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, June 23

Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour, June 25

The Psychedelic Furs with The Chameleons, June 29

The Verve Pipe with Grand Rapids Symphony, July 7

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + JJ Grey & Mofro, July 13

O.A.R., July 16

Leftover Salmon + The Infamous Stringdusters with Kitchen Dwellers, July 18

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 21

Guster with Grand Rapids Symphony, July 23

Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail with Easy Action, July 27

An Evening with The Australian Pink Floyd Show, July 31

The War And Treaty with Grand Rapids Symphony, Aug. 1

Train with Edwin McCain, Aug. 3

Mary Chapin Carpenter + Brandy Clark, Aug. 7

Cheap Trick, Aug. 11

An Evening with The String Cheese Incident, Aug. 14

An Evening with CAKE, Aug. 17

Andy Grammer, Aug. 18

Maren Morris, Aug. 21

An Evening with Umphrey’s McGee, Aug. 24

Charley Crockett, Aug. 25

The Crane Wives, Aug. 28

Smokey Robinson, Sept. 4

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas with Willie Watson, Sept. 5

Vance Joy with Evan Honer, Kyle Schuesler, Sept. 11

Rilo Kiley, Sept. 14

Links may only work when tickets become available:

Set up account: AXS.com

Buy tickets: AXS.com/MeijerGardens

