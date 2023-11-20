Meals on Wheels to hold community Thanksgiving meal for seniors Tuesday

WYOMING, Mich. — A community Thanksgiving meal will be held in Wyoming Tuesday, courtesy of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM).

The meal is scheduled to be held from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Wyoming Senior Center.

We’re told the meal is open to adults over 60 with suggested $3 donations. Adults under 60 may join with suggested $4 donations.

MOWWM says nearly 6,000 seniors were served meals in Kent and Allegan counties in the past year. More than half of them live alone.

“Meals on Wheels Western Michigan delivers more than just meals. We are a critical component in delivering a message of care and connection, which are especially vital during the holiday season,” says CEO Lisa Wideman. “For many seniors, our programming is a lifeline of warmth ensuring that no senior is hungry or forgotten during this meaningful time of the year.”

Each meal includes roast turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and a Hawaiian role, according to MOWWM. The meal also comes with an opportunity to give thanks and meet new friends.

Visit MOWWM’s website for more information on their senior pantry program.

