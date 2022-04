SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rescue crews called in a medical helicopter to fly at least one person from the scene of a car crash in northern Kent County on Saturday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a car crashed into a tree off 17 Mile Road near Lincoln Lake Drive in Solon Township. Two people were trapped inside the car, requiring the first crews on scene to call for assistance. Aero Med was called a short time later.

The condition of the two people is not known.

