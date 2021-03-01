Meals on Wheels West Michigan expands as demand for services increases

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has expanded into a leased industrial space that increases the organization’s working capacity by 75 percent, according to a news release Monday.

The new space at 2900 Wilson in Grandville will help meet increasing demand from the area’s growing senior population and the growth of services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The senior population is growing very fast and the food crisis that resulted from COVID showed us that we need to be ready for even larger numbers of hungry people than anyone expected,” said Lisa Wideman, CEO of Meals on Wheels West Michigan. “At one point, demand for our services had increased 35 percent over our normal. We met that demand with a waiting list. This additional space will ensure that no senior in Kent or Allegan County is put on a waiting list.”

With the additional space, Meals on Wheels West Michigan now occupies a total of 35,000 square feet of space in downtown Grandville.