Meals on Wheels needs your help to keep seniors fed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a need for volunteers to deliver food to seniors in West Michigan before winter weather hits.

It might be tough to think about the snow and cold, but Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is preparing for the day the flurries are flying. On October 19, Meals on Wheels plans to deliver shelf-stable items to seniors in Kent and Allegan counties. Those supplies will give them needed food when the weather is bad enough to cancel deliver services.

"We do deliver amazing, nutritious meals throughout the week, but this is just in case, Michigan weather does what it does best and shuts everything down that way," said Volunteer Manager Kayla Harold. "We have peace of mind. Our clients families have peace of minds, and our clients have peace of mind that they have food in the house so that they're able to eat until we're able to get to them next."

But to get to every senior on their list in one day, Meals on Wheels needs your help.

The organization is asking for volunteers to sign up for a delivery route before October 14. To claim a route, sign up at this link.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old, but families are welcome to sign up together.

"If you think about it, every senior out there has helped build society here today," said Harold. "So what a great way to give back to those who have laid the foundation for the Greater Grand Rapids area, than to say hi, visit with them, give them that extra piece of social connection."

While this call for help is tied to just October 19, Meals on Wheels is always looking for more volunteers in its day-to-day operations.

Meals on Wheels will also accept financial and food donations. More details on how to donate are available on their website.

