Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

MDOT to hold public meeting on new ramp from Fulton Street to I-96

items.[0].image.alt
Google Street View
I-96 eastbound exit to M-21.
I-96 eastbound exit to M-21.JPG
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 09:19:56-04

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The interchange at I-96 and M-21/Fulton Street in Grand Rapids Township has always been lacking. There’s no way to exit I-96 westbound to Fulton, and no way to get onto I-96 eastbound from Fulton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to change that. At least on the eastbound side. MDOT plans to build a new ramp from Fulton Street to I-96 eastbound in 2022.

A public information session will be held Thursday, July 15, to provide answers to questions about the project.

MDOT PUBLIC MEETING Grand Rapids Townshp Hall

1836 East Beltline Ave. NE

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Map 96 EB Fulton St ramp planned.png
Map: 96 EB Fulton St ramp planned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time