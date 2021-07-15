MDOT to hold public meeting on new ramp from Fulton Street to I-96

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The interchange at I-96 and M-21/Fulton Street in Grand Rapids Township has always been lacking. There’s no way to exit I-96 westbound to Fulton, and no way to get onto I-96 eastbound from Fulton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to change that. At least on the eastbound side. MDOT plans to build a new ramp from Fulton Street to I-96 eastbound in 2022.

A public information session will be held Thursday, July 15, to provide answers to questions about the project.

MDOT PUBLIC MEETING Grand Rapids Townshp Hall

1836 East Beltline Ave. NE

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.