Mary Free Bed holds open house of new 6th floor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Rehabilitation in Grand Rapids is being taken to new heights with the new 6th floor of Mary Free Bed nearly complete.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting and open house was held for staff and hospital partners to check out the new patient and therapy spaces.

The addition is adding 28 private in-patient rooms, with 16 of them equipped with ventilator and dialysis capabilities.

"We already have a waiting list for patients. And so being able to provide these extra beds is going to be able to serve the community that way," says Lisette Wilson, Nursing Manager for Mary Free Bed.

With the addition, Mary Free Bed is adding 15 Acute Care Nurses, along with various other clinical and support roles to its team.

Patients will start be admitted to the 6th floor at the end of the month.

"You know, it's a great opportunity to spread our vision and our mission here at Mary Free Bed on restoring hope and freedom," says Wilson.