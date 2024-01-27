Mark your calendar! Events to kick off your February in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first month of January is almost over, and February is just ahead with many events happening throughout West Michigan.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined the FOX 17 Weekend Morning Show to talk about some of the events going on to kick off the second month of the year.

Wine School at Cork Wine & Grille

If you like wine and want more education surrounding it, you can embark on a tasting opportunity at Cork Wine & Grille's Wine School in Grand Rapids. Explore the flavors of France, Italy, California, Greece, and more monthly through December 2024. Each class is instructed by a wine specialist and includes sipping on five different wines paired with four small plates. Seating is limited, for more information or to book a class, head to their website.

Dennos Museum Center: Hearts for the Arts

Head to Traverse City to immerse yourself in the world of art at the Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City. The museum features over 10 galleries which showcase both permanent and temporary exhibits. On February 1st, 2024, Hearts for the Arts is set to begin through Wednesday, February 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. where you can grab a paper heart, place it by your favorite art piece and take some photos. Every Tuesday at noon, you can combine history and art by meeting up with a docent who will share insights on the Dennos' collections. On the second Sunday of each month, unleash your creativity in a family-friendly experience featuring workshops with watercolors or even superhero drawings with a Marvel Comic illustrator. Learn more and see their schedule of events on their website.

Brys Estate: Souper Saturdays

Brys Estate on the Old Mission Peninsula in northern Michigan will be hosting Souper Saturdays over the next few weeks (January 27, February 3 & February 10 from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) in their tasting room. The experience will feature world-class wines and Peninsula Provisions' $6.00 soup cups or $15.00 with 3 wine flights. Attendees can explore Brys Estate's 155 acres through snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or hiking on two scenic trails, and then warm up with a spiked hot apple cider or wine in an insulated mug or relax post-exercise by their fire pits. Head to their website for more information.

