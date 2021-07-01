Man whose flags were stolen on Memorial Day replaces them with 10-foot-tall ones

WALKER, Mich. — Someone took Bruce de Wit's flags from his yard earlier this year.

Forty-two of them, to be exact. He and his grandkids put them out for Memorial Day.

Because of that, de Wit decided to do one better. The small flags he and his family placed in every sidewalk crack are now replaced with much more permanent ones.

“This home is the smallest home on the entire block. But it’s also the first one you see when you come into the neighborhood. So we always like to make it look spectacular,” de Wit said.

Spectacular indeed. The flags are now much taller, and much more secure. To Bruce, this might seem like a little thing...but he says it's anything but.

“Let's be fair, we live in the best country in the world. This is a tribute to that,” de Wit said.

