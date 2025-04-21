Man wanted after shooting during domestic argument in northern Kent County

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are asking for your help to locate a man wanted in connection to a domestic shooting that left a teen injured.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a reported shooting at a home on Keller Avenue just south of 21 Mile Road just after midnight on Monday, April 21.

Emergency responders found a teen who was shot in the foot.

Investigators say the situation started as a dispute between two adults in the home which escalated into a struggle over a gun. The gun discharged during the fight, with the bullet hitting the teen boy. Another child in the home at the time rand to a neighbor's house for help.

Before deputies arrived, one of the people involved in the argument ran from the home. The sheriff's office continues to search for that person who they are calling a suspect.

Andres Simon-Salgado is wanted for questioning, according to detectives. The 39-year-old was last seen wearing a black or gray jacket, blue jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt, a black baseball camp, and carrying a red bag. Deputies say he may have a change of clothes.

Kent County Sheriff's Office. A picture of Andres Simon-Salgado, a man wanted after a domestic shooting left a teen injured in Kent County's Spencer Township.

Simon-Salgado frequently visits the Greenville area. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him, deputies say to not approach him.

The sheriff's office says Simon-Salgado is also under investigation for illegally re-entering the U.S. Federal authorities have been notified of his status.

Anyone with information on Simon-Salgado's location is asked to report it immediately by calling 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

If you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation, you are encouraged to seek help.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is a free and confidential resource for victims to call or text 24/7 at 1-866-VOICEDV (1-866-864-2338).

Kent County organized the Domestic Violence Action Network to provide connections to several local resources. Some of the organizations involved include Safe Haven Ministries (616) 452-6664 and YWCA West Central Michigan (616) 454-9922.

You can also call 211 to be connected with other resources.

