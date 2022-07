WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot while traveling south on US-131 in Wyoming this week.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the 30-year-old victim was hit in the leg Wednesday while driving between 28th and Burton streets.

Authorities say he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is not believed to have occurred randomly.

The incident remains under investigation.

