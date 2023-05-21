Man shot during fight at big Cascade Township car show

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a fight at a car show late Saturday night.

Just before midnight Saturday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an impromptu car show containing 100 to 200 vehicles in the 5200 block of 33rd Street SE. The group of vehicles had congregated in areas inside and outside of Kent County and had been engaging in dangerous driving.

While the vehicles were gathering along 33rd Street a fight broke out between a 21-year-old Gaines Township man and others. During the fight, the 21-year-old was shot. He was taken to the hospital by friends where he was listed in critical condition later Sunday.

Most of the crowd fled in their vehicles as police arrived at the scene, leaving behind large amounts of trash and signs of reckless driving. Sheriff's investigators are working to learn more about the suspects involved in the shooting.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer anonymously at (616) 774-2345.

