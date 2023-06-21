Man pulled from Wyoming apartment fire in critical condition

WYOMING, Mich. — One person was pulled from the scene of a structure on Tuesday, with authorities saying he's in critical condition.

Around 6:00 on Tuesday evening, Wyoming officers were called to the 3000 block of Burlingame Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

There, at Swiss Valley Apartments, officers saw smoke coming from an apartment building.

Fire crews worked their way into the building, where they found an unconscious man inside one of the apartments.

FOX 17/Cory

The man was rescued from the apartment, and first responders immediately began treating him on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital, and officers say his condition is critical.

At this time, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety has no further information about the cause of the fire. It's unclear how badly the building was damaged.

The department continues to investigate the fire, however.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Chief of Public Safety Kip Snyder at 616-530-7329 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or Silent Observer.

