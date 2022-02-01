Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty after being seen beating a dog

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jon Robert Wilcox has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after being caught on camera repeatedly punching a dog in Grand Rapids.

In the video Higgins, the dog can be heard yelping as he was punched eight times in front of Wilcox’s old job.

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Wilcox plead guilty to animal cruelty which faces a punishment of up to 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and 200 hours of community service according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Wilcox will be sentenced later, and Higgins has been placed at a Kent County Shelter foster home.