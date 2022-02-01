Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty after being seen beating a dog

items.[0].image.alt
Kent County Animal Control
Higgins1.png
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 20:09:29-05

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jon Robert Wilcox has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after being caught on camera repeatedly punching a dog in Grand Rapids.

In the video Higgins, the dog can be heard yelping as he was punched eight times in front of Wilcox’s old job.

RELATED: Kent County Animal Shelter provides update on abused dog

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Wilcox plead guilty to animal cruelty which faces a punishment of up to 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and 200 hours of community service according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Wilcox will be sentenced later, and Higgins has been placed at a Kent County Shelter foster home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News