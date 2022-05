GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A call came in around 6:00 a.m. for a man pinned under a vehicle at Thornapple Excavating in Grand Rapids. The caller stated that the man had apparently been pinned for several hours.

Kent County Sherrif's Office on the scene confirmed a man was pinned in what they described as an industrial accident. The man was extricated and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.