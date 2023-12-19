Watch Now
Man killed in vehicle fire on 68th Street in Cutlerville

68th St deadly car fire.jpg
Kent County Sheriff's Office
A burned Jeep sits in the eastbound lanes of 68th Street near Clay Avenue. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Kentwood, died inside the vehicle.
68th St deadly car fire.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 11:29:54-05

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says one man died after the car he was driving caught fire Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. witnesses say they heard an explosion. First responders found a Jeep on fire in the eastbound lanes of 68th Street near Clay Avenue. The 42-year-old man in the drivers seat died before deputies and firefighters arrived.

68th St deadly car fire 2.jpg
Kent County Sheriff's Office blocks part of 68th Street following a deadly car fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office is joining with Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in that inquiry.

Anyone with information on the vehicle fire is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information anonymously.

