Man in custody after shots fired during domestic argument in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gunfire rang out just after midnight in southern Kent County, hitting one home, during an domestic argument.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Fresno Circle, near the intersection of 60th Street and Eastern Avenue, for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were in a domestic argument when someone fired off several shots. Some of the bullets hit a neighbor's home.

No one was hurt during the situation, including the two children inside the home.

The man involved in the argument was taken into custody. A review by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office will be underway once detectives file their report.

