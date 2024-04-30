Man from Cedar Springs arrested after $10k of stolen property found at his home

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators say they've cracked the case on a string of thefts totaling nearly $30,000 worth of items.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says approximately $10,000 in stolen property was recovered from a home in Solon Township last week. As a result, deputies arrested Dannon Semposki under suspicion of taking those items from March 2024 through mid-April.

Kent County Sheriff's Office An undated mugshot of Dannon Semposki.

Detectives say the 50-year-old stole property across the six week period all worth roughly $30,000. Items included power tools and a refridgerator. The Sheriff's Office says the property belongs to people who live in Kent County, northern Michigan, and the Upper Peninsula.

Semposki currently faces just one count of larceny, but detectives are providing the prosecutor's office more information on other crimes he allegedly committed. Semposki remains in jail pending his next court appearance.

