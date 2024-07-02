Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Byron Township man shoots Grand Rapids man with flare gun

Kent County Sheriff's Office 03312024
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 03312024
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 02, 2024

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says they were called to the area of Aztec Drive and S Division Avenue in response to a shooting Sunday at 12:20 p.m.

According to KCSO, there was a physical altercation between a 41-year-old man from Grand Rapids and a 54-year-old man from Byron Township.

We're told The-54 year-old man shot the 41-year-old man in the stomach using a flare gun.

Suffering from minor injuries, the victim sought medical treatment at a nearby hospital, and the alleged shooter was arrested.

This case is pending further reviews from the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book