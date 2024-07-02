Byron Township man shoots Grand Rapids man with flare gun

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says they were called to the area of Aztec Drive and S Division Avenue in response to a shooting Sunday at 12:20 p.m.

According to KCSO, there was a physical altercation between a 41-year-old man from Grand Rapids and a 54-year-old man from Byron Township.

We're told The-54 year-old man shot the 41-year-old man in the stomach using a flare gun.

Suffering from minor injuries, the victim sought medical treatment at a nearby hospital, and the alleged shooter was arrested.

This case is pending further reviews from the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

