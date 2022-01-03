Watch
Man faces charges in connection to crash that killed elderly couple in Kent County

Kent County Sheriff's Deputies on the scene of a deadly crash at 20 Mile Rd. and Algoma Ave.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 03, 2022
SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges against Cody Richard Oehme in connection with a crash that killed two people near Cedar Springs last year.

Oehme faces two charges of moving violation causing death for the crash that killed an elderly couple back in August, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker said.

Jack and Patricia Behrens were killed after a driver didn’t stop at Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road.

The 74-year-old Patricia was declared dead at the scene, while Jack was flown to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office believed the driver who hit the couple’s car was drunk during the crash.

