Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard

Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 14:41:35-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning.

The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m.

We’re told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit the victim, described as a 51-year-old semitruck driver.

A report has been filed with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA), who will conduct an investigation into the incident, Grandville city officials say.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

