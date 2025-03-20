Man detained for stabbing in Kentwood, victim expected to survive

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is in the hospital and another has been detained by police following a stabbing early Thursday morning in Kentwood.

A fight on Nature Trail Drive near the intersection of Breton Avenue and 44th Street was reported around 4:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found one man stabbed in his chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Another man at the scene was detained for questioning. So far investigators have not labeled that person as a suspect, but the police department says there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 656-6604. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

