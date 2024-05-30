Watch Now
Man critically injured after being hit by car on Alpine Avenue

Posted at 11:31 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 11:31:59-04

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Alpine Avenue Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old was crossing the busy intersection at Alpenhorn Drive and Henze Drive, the access point to Walmart and Sam's Club on the west and York Creek Apartments to the east. That's where he was hit by a mini-van around 7:50 a.m., according to Michigan State Police.

The man is in the hospital in critical condition. The 27-year-old driver of the mini-van was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

