Man convicted of 2005 murder, faces life behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was convicted Thursday of a murder that happened in Kent County back in 2005.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 that 37-year-old Ricardo Fabela Jr. was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearm related to the murder of Edgar Lopez.

Lopez and Dipakkumar Patel were founded murdered at a home on Buchanan Avenue SW on February 13, 2005.

Fabela Jr. and Miguel Vidana were identified as murder suspects; however, both left the area.

Vidana was arrested in 2007 in Texas. He has since been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Fabela Jr. was arrested in Mexico in 2019 and extradited to Grand Rapids in 2022.

Becker says Fabela Jr. will be sentenced later this summer, and he faces life in prison.

