Man convicted in 1996 cold case dies of lung cancer

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man convicted of killing Sharon Hammack back in 1996 has died.

In September, a jury found Garry Artman guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Hammack 27 years ago. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

Artman passed away Thursday following a bout with lung cancer, according to Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Lachman.

Hammack was found dead Oct. 3, 1996 in Caledonia Township. She was a mother of two children at the time with a third on the way.

A break in the case arrived in 2019 after DNA samples linked the crime scene to Artman’s family.

"It had to take … progression of the technology that we have in terms of DNA to be able to bring a solution to this case," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker noted in August 2022 following Artman’s arrest.

READ MORE: Man sentenced to life in prison for 1996 rape, murder

