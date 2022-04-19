Man charged in Kentwood shooting death of 13-year-old

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller.

McCuller was shot and killed in Kentwood last month. At the time, police said a subject was brought into custody and subsequently released.

Now, Justin Amir House faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the teen’s death, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told House is the same person who was temporarily brought into custody after the shooting took place.

