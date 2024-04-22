Watch Now
Man arrested after thefts at stores in Cedar Springs area

Kent County Sheriff's Office
A Kent County K-9 poses after finding stolen items near stores outside of Cedar Springs.
SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's attempt to steal items from multiple stores in the Cedar Springs area was thwarted by a keen-eyed employee and keen-nosed K-9.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Goodwill Store just outside Cedar Springs on Sunday, April 21 for a call about a man stealing items.

A deputy spotted the man near the store, but he took off. Deputies, Michigan State Police Troopers, and a bystander teamed up to take the man into custody.

Investigators discovered the man also stole items from the nearby Meijer and Aldi stores, changing his appearance between each store.

A K-9 team located several items matching clothing from the thefts at Meijer and Aldi stashed in nearby brush.

The 21-year-old man from Cedar Springs faces charges of retail fraud and resisting arrest.

